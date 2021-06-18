Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,123 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in CME Group by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in CME Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CME Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after acquiring an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.69.

CME stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.33. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

