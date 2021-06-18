Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,529 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,529 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Regional Management worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RM. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

RM opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $493.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

