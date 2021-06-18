Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,544 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Lear by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $882,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lear by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after purchasing an additional 435,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after buying an additional 1,212,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

NYSE:LEA opened at $174.28 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

