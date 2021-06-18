Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,311 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN opened at $95.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.61. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $96.91.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.