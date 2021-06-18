Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Trading Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and $14.38 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for $16.67 or 0.00046981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00059207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00729035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00083020 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

BUNNY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.