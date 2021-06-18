Panda Yield Price Up 329% Over Last Week (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $105,133.79 and approximately $4,226.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded up 329% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00059488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.98 or 0.00735283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00083006 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

