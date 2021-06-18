Pantos (PAN) Market Cap Reaches $4.07 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Pantos has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $6,838.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00059305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00184241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.87 or 0.00885944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,153.99 or 1.00449215 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

