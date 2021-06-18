Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Short Interest Update

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 13th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

PARR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 2,229,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,977. The company has a market cap of $917.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. Equities analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 35.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $289,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

