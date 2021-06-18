Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POU. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.58.

Paramount Resources stock traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.35. 560,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.48 and a 12 month high of C$15.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

