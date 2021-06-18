Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.48.

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PK opened at $21.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

