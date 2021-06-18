Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Short Interest Up 18.3% in May

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,264,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,694. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 92,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,460,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,526,000 after acquiring an additional 595,347 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $2,315,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

