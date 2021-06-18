Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.14. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 70,237 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $238.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $192,323.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,167 shares of company stock worth $404,074. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 41,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.