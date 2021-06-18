ParkinGo Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $168.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,438.64 or 1.00080047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00033933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00071970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000881 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002618 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000528 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

