PARSIQ Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $85.18 million and approximately $943,294.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00205873 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.39 or 0.00637284 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

