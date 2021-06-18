Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.93. Patrick Industries reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6,000%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PATK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATK stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

