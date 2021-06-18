Patron (PAT) Market Cap Hits $2.93 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $6,926.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00059123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00734538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00043525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00083287 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

