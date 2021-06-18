Patterson Companies, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

