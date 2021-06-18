PAXEX Price Tops $0.0008 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a market cap of $13,709.34 and $88.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAXEX has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $278.15 or 0.00775881 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

