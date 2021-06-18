PAYCENT (PYN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $207.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $181,130.40 and approximately $207.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00743125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00083192 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

