Paychex (PAYX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paychex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAYX opened at $104.24 on Friday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

