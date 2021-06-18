Payden & Rygel Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 239,100 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.44.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.69.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

