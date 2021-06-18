PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 232,564 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.19% of PayPal worth $540,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 44,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $32,735,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.06. 235,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.01 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

