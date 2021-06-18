PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,409,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,408 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.80% of PayPal worth $2,284,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.09. The company had a trading volume of 387,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,259. The company has a market cap of $330.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

