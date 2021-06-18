Paytomat (PTI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $428.00

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $54,673.00 and approximately $428.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00059305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00184241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.87 or 0.00885944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,153.99 or 1.00449215 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

