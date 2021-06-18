Pecaut & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Pecaut & CO. lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Alleghany comprises approximately 1.2% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Alleghany by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alleghany by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,918,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y traded down $9.82 on Friday, hitting $668.63. 1,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $696.45. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $460.58 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

