Pecaut & CO. Sells 448 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Pecaut & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 6.9% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pecaut & CO. owned about 0.08% of Texas Pacific Land worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $17.61 on Friday, reaching $1,527.48. 592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,481. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,558.91. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $455,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

