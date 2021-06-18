PegNet (PEG) Market Capitalization Reaches $395,046.23

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. PegNet has a total market cap of $395,046.23 and $2,798.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00133895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00179881 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,640.54 or 1.00462986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00860212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

