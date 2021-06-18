Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$39.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 90.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPL. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.89.

PPL traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$40.59. 1,768,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,044. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$41.63. The firm has a market cap of C$22.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.42.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

