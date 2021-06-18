PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Raised to $89.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PFSI. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 996,137 shares of company stock valued at $61,522,591 and have sold 721,572 shares valued at $43,924,861. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

