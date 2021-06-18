Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 150.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,112 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Penske Automotive Group worth $12,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAG. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 88.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

PAG opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.63.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 over the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

