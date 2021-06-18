Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PAG opened at $74.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

