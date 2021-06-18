Peony Hits Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Peony has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $1,622.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00057170 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001315 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 10,394,445 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.