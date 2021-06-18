Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Short Interest Up 17.6% in May

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 53,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

In other news, Director Sandra Bodnyk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 323,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 23.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFIS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $47.54.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

