PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $218,484.78 and $220.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00027831 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00160871 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 132.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,419,065 coins and its circulating supply is 45,178,894 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

