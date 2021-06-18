PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Trimmed by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,526,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,857 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $215,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after acquiring an additional 477,978 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The firm has a market cap of $201.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

