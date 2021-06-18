PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Short Interest Update

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 13th total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,647,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,613. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.91. The company has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 162.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,520 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,500,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

