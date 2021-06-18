Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Peridot Acquisition worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDAC stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

