Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.22. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 2,548 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Perpetual Energy from $0.05 to $0.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

