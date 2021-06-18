Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,666,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,532 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 166,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $38.88. 401,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,269,584. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $217.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

