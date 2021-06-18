Phala.Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00058312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00723165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00083578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

