Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0114 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $946,264.03 and approximately $22.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,577.90 or 1.00058460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00034172 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.16 or 0.00427944 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00328622 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.76 or 0.00758668 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00073987 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,210,687 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

