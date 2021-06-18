Phore (PHR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,748.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $4.55 million and $1,748.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.28 or 0.00436195 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 120.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,345,213 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

