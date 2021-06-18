PIBBLE (PIB) Hits Market Cap of $22.80 Million

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $22.80 million and $12,928.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00715959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00082366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042296 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.