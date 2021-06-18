PIN Price Up 72.1% Over Last 7 Days (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. PIN has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIN has traded 72.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00057841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00135144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00180334 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.49 or 0.00874308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,591.23 or 0.99899949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

