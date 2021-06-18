Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,883 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,030 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.14% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $47,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $377,370,000 after acquiring an additional 416,285 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

PXD opened at $157.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

