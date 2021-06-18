Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Lifted by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 128.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 95,123 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $26,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

PXD opened at $157.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

