Piper Sandler Comments on HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 155.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 9,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $257,452.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,213.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,417.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,298 shares of company stock worth $1,907,228. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

