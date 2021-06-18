Pirate Chain Trading Down 24.9% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $615.46 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $3.36 or 0.00009475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.21 or 0.00372361 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00150895 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00224215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,937,519 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

