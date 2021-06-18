Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $28.06 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,489.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,306.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

