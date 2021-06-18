PIVX Price Tops $0.75 on Top Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002107 BTC on exchanges. PIVX has a total market cap of $48.74 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIVX has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 129.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00012389 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

